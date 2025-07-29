Aurobindo Pharma Ltd up for third straight session

Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is quoting at Rs 1152.5, up 2.26% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 17.65% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 6.77% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.

Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 4.35% in last one month and is currently quoting at 22761.15, up 1.04% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.28 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 10.18 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark July futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1155, up 2.22% on the day. Aurobindo Pharma Ltd is down 17.65% in last one year as compared to a 0.63% slide in NIFTY and a 6.77% slide in the Nifty Pharma index.