Parshva Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 75.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.61% to Rs 6.16 crore

Net profit of Parshva Enterprises rose 75.00% to Rs 0.07 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.04 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.61% to Rs 6.16 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024.6.165.622.112.850.110.130.100.100.070.04

