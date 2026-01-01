Godrej Consumer Products Ltd soars 1.09%, gains for fifth straight session

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1235.5, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 12.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 6.87% jump in the Nifty FMCG.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1235.5, up 1.09% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.05% on the day, quoting at 26142.3. The Sensex is at 85270.39, up 0.06%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has gained around 9.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has gained around 3.03% in last one month and is currently quoting at 55475.65, down 3.18% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 3.06 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.54 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark January futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1239.9, up 1.07% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 12.99% in last one year as compared to a 8.08% jump in NIFTY and a 6.87% jump in the Nifty FMCG index.