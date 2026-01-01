Karur Vysya Bank gains after advances rise over 17% YoY rise in Q3

Karur Vysya Bank added 3.02% to Rs 271.55 after the bank reported 17.15% increase in advances to Rs 97,048 crore as on 31 December 2025 as against Rs 82,838 crore as on 31 December 2024.

As compared with the September25 quarter, the advances are higher by 4.66%.

Total deposits as on 31 December 2025 stood at Rs 1,14,595 crore, up 15.57% YoY and up 3.71% QoQ. CASA at the end of December 2025 quarter was at Rs 31,199 crore, up 10.76% YoY and up 2.11% QoQ.

Total Business of the bank as on 31 December 2025 was Rs 2,11,643 crore, up by 16.29% from Rs 1,81,993 crore as on 31 December 2024. It is higher by 4.15% as compared with Rs 2,03,216 crore as on 30 September 2025.