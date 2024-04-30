Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.12%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1231.7, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1231.7, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22746. The Sensex is at 74968.07, up 0.4%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 0.27% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54332.15, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The PE of the stock is 68.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

