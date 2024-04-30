Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.12%

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd spurts 1.12%

Last Updated : Apr 30 2024 | 3:34 PM IST
Follow Us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is quoting at Rs 1231.7, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 33.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up for a third straight session in a row. The stock is quoting at Rs 1231.7, up 1.12% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.45% on the day, quoting at 22746. The Sensex is at 74968.07, up 0.4%. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd has risen around 0.27% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty FMCG index of which Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 1.33% in last one month and is currently quoting at 54332.15, up 0.51% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.78 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 9.63 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1234.15, up 0.77% on the day. Godrej Consumer Products Ltd is up 33.39% in last one year as compared to a 25.34% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.36% spurt in the Nifty FMCG index.

The PE of the stock is 68.58 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Indices turn rangebound; FMCG shares declines for 2nd day

Godrej Consumer reports strong sales volume growth in Q4

Godrej Prop jumps after inking pact to develop township project in Bengaluru

Sensex up 212 pts; FMCG shares advance for 3rd day

Barometers trade flat; FMCG shares in demand

Barometers trade with modest gains; PSU Bank shares advance

Hindustan Zinc Ltd spurts 1.57%, up for five straight sessions

Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 0.13%, up for fifth straight session

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Ltd soars 0.19%, rises for fifth straight session

Follow our WhatsApp channel

First Published: Apr 30 2024 | 1:05 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story