Muthoot Finance Ltd soars 0.13%, up for fifth straight session

Muthoot Finance Ltd is quoting at Rs 1700, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 65.47% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.21% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services.

Muthoot Finance Ltd gained for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1700, up 0.13% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.44% on the day, quoting at 22742.05. The Sensex is at 74967.09, up 0.4%. Muthoot Finance Ltd has risen around 8.72% in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which Muthoot Finance Ltd is a constituent, has risen around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21811.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.19 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 7.08 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1712.7, up 1.39% on the day. Muthoot Finance Ltd is up 65.47% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% spurt in NIFTY and a 14.21% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.

The PE of the stock is 17.5 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News