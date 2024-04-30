HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd up for five straight sessions

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 3876.05, up 2.79% on the day as on 12:44 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 114.28% in last one year as compared to a 25.32% gain in NIFTY and a 14.21% gain in the Nifty Financial Services.

HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd rose for a fifth straight session today.

Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd is a constituent, has added around 3.49% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21811.2, up 0.58% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 5.2 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 3916.05, up 3% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 41.34 based on TTM earnings ending March 24.

