Torrent Power Ltd rises for third consecutive session

Torrent Power Ltd is quoting at Rs 1291.1, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is down 23.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.04% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.

Torrent Power Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1291.1, up 1.9% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.53% on the day, quoting at 25894.8. The Sensex is at 84792.13, up 0.48%. Torrent Power Ltd has slipped around 0.13% in last one month.

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Torrent Power Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.72 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 4.3 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1291, up 1.66% on the day. Torrent Power Ltd is down 23.52% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% spurt in NIFTY and a 6.04% spurt in the Nifty Energy index.