ABB India Ltd soars 1.64%, rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which ABB India Ltd is a constituent, has added around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 1.34 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 1.78 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 5239, up 1.58% on the day. ABB India Ltd is down 31.61% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 6.04% gain in the Nifty Energy index.