Adani Energy Solutions Ltd spurts 1.6%, rises for third straight session

Meanwhile, Nifty Energy index of which Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is a constituent, has dropped around 4.13% in last one month and is currently quoting at 34635.25, up 0.45% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 7.85 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.44 lakh shares in last one month. The benchmark December futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1001.35, up 1.71% on the day. Adani Energy Solutions Ltd is up 22.01% in last one year as compared to a 5.48% gain in NIFTY and a 6.04% gain in the Nifty Energy index.