Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 58.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 58.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 29.64% to Rs 131.51 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 58.54% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 131.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales131.51101.44 30 OPM %84.2485.33 -PBDT10.3620.24 -49 PBT7.0617.03 -59 NP7.0617.03 -59

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

Malayalam superstar Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad in Army uniform

LIVE: India finding solutions for global food and nutrition security, says PM Modi

Paris Olympics 2024 LIVE UPDATES, Day 8: Manu Bhaker's Gold medal match at 1 PM IST

Retired players to enter IPL mega auction as uncapped players? Here's how

World's richest lose $134 billion in stock slump, led by Amazon's Bezos

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story