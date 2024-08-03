Godrej Housing Finance standalone net profit declines 58.54% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 29.64% to Rs 131.51 crore

Net profit of Godrej Housing Finance declined 58.54% to Rs 7.06 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 17.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 29.64% to Rs 131.51 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 101.44 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.131.51101.4484.2485.3310.3620.247.0617.037.0617.03

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp