Godrej Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 03 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Sales rise 271.60% to Rs 180.67 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 271.60% to Rs 180.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales180.6748.62 272 OPM %54.1524.78 -PBDT15.54-13.79 LP PBT10.63-16.60 LP NP10.63-16.60 LP

First Published: Aug 03 2024 | 12:37 PM IST

