Godrej Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 10.63 crore in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 271.60% to Rs 180.67 crore

Net profit of Godrej Finance reported to Rs 10.63 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against net loss of Rs 16.60 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 271.60% to Rs 180.67 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 48.62 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.

