Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Inds Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY to Rs 322 cr

Godrej Inds Q1 PAT soars 81% YoY to Rs 322 cr

Image
Last Updated : Aug 13 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Godrej Industries reported consolidated net profit of Rs 322.49 crore in Q1 FY25, marking a growth of 81.11% as against Rs 178.06 crore posted in Q1 FY24.

Revenue from operations declined 5.72% year on year (YoY) to Rs 4,247.93 crore during the quarter ended 30 June 2024.

Profit before tax stood at Rs 872.61 crore in Q1 FY25, steeply higher than Rs 385.86 crore posted in the corresponding quarter last year.

Total expenses declined by 4.40% YoY to Rs 4,447.51 crore during the quarter. Cost of material consumed was at Rs 2,065.35 crore (down 12.28% YoY) and employee benefits expenses stood at Rs 341.73 crore (up 34.06% YoY) in Q1 FY25.

On standalone basis, the company reported a net profit was at Rs 105.26 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with net loss of Rs 27.88 crore posted in Q1 FY24. Revenue from operations was at Rs 986.45 crore in Q1 FY25, up 28.51% year on year.

Godrej Industries, a Godrej Group Company, is a conglomerate with a significant presence in home and personal care, animal feeds, dairy and agri-products, poultry, oil palm plantation and real estate.

Shares of Godrej Industries rose 0.09% to currently trade at Rs 900.55 on the BSE.

First Published: Aug 13 2024 | 2:39 PM IST

