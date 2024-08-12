Godrej Properties acquires 90-acre land parcel in Khalapur, Maharashtra

For purpose of residential plotted development

Godrej Properties announced that it has acquired a ~90-acre land parcel in Khalapur - Raigad, Maharashtra. The land is located near Karjat Khopoli Road and is estimated to have a development potential of approximately 1.7 million square feet of saleable area comprising primarily of residential plotted development.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, Residential plotted development has gained significant traction in recent years. Khalapur is a promising upcoming location. Hence following the excellent response to our last development, Godrej Hillview Estate, we aim to expand our presence in the region. We will aim to build an outstanding residential community that creates long-term value for its residents."