Voltas consolidated net profit rises 158.51% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 47.03% to Rs 4903.91 croreNet profit of Voltas rose 158.51% to Rs 334.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 129.29 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 47.03% to Rs 4903.91 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3335.34 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales4903.913335.34 47 OPM %8.044.63 -PBDT464.95214.17 117 PBT451.52202.91 123 NP334.23129.29 159
