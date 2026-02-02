Latent View Analytics jumps after Q3 PAT climbs 20% YoY to Rs 50 cr

Latent View Analytics added 3.31% to Rs 432 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 19.69% to Rs 50.14 crore on 22.02% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 278 crore in Q3 December 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax (PBT) climbed 19.04% YoY to Rs 66.78 crore during the quarter.

Rajan Sethuraman, chief executive officer, LatentView, said, During the quarter, we added 6 new client logos, while renewing most of our existing contracts. Our Financial Services practice continued to be a key growth driver, witnessing sequential growth of 20.6% and reinforcing its strategic importance to our overall performance. As we enter FY27, we continue to see strong, sustained momentum in Financial Services, reflecting the deep strategic role LatentView plays in supporting our clients short-term priorities and long-term business goals.

2026 marks our 20th anniversary, and our commitment to turn data into impactful business decisions is as strong as ever. Looking forward, we remain focused on scaling AI and Agentic AI frameworks across the organization and strengthening our position as a trusted AI consultant and thought partner of choice for our clients. Rajan Venkatesan, chief financial officer, LatentView, said, In Q3FY26, we reported revenue of Rs 278.0 crore, witnessing sequential growth of 7.9% in rupee terms and 5.7% in dollar terms, indicating strong momentum in topline performance. The growth was primarily led by the Financial Services and Technology practices, which grew by 20.6% and 6.2%, respectively. We maintained an adjusted EBITDA margin at 23.0%, supported by operational discipline, despite the impact of one time costs. Excluding these one time items, adjusted EBITDA margin for the quarter would have been 24.6%.

Employee costs for the quarter included a one time catch up expense related to the implementation of the new labour code, with a total impact of Rs 4.6 crore at the group level. On a recurring basis, we expect this to result in an incremental impact of approximately 10-15 basis points on margins going forward. We are in the process of restructuring salary components to ensure full compliance with the new labour code and expect this exercise to be completed by March 31, 2026. Latent View Analytics (LatentView) is a global data analytics company. The company provides a 360-degree view of the digital consumer, enabling companies to predict new revenue streams, anticipate product trends and popularity, improve customer retention rates, and optimize investment decisions.