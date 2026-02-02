Associate Sponsors

INR stays pressured amid dollar strength overseas

Last Updated : Feb 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST
The Indian rupee is staying almost flat against the dollar in opening trades on Monday tracking dollar strength overseas. Meanwhile, not very encouraging cues from equities are also contributing to the decline. Benchmark indexes Sensex and Nifty both fell over 2 percent on Sunday during the special weekend trading session after Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced a hike in the securities transaction tax (STT) on futures and options in her Budget 2026 speech. Today, INR opened at Rs 91.95 per dollar and recovered to a high of 91.71 so far during the day. On Friday, rupee ended at 91.93/$.

First Published: Feb 02 2026 | 9:51 AM IST

