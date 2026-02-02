Maruti Suzuki reports 12% YoY sales growth in January 2026

Maruti Suzuki India reported total sales of 236,963 units in January 2026, registering an 11.6% YoY growth compared with 212,251 units sold in January 2025.

Domestic passenger vehicle (PV) sales stood at 174,529 units, marginally higher by 0.5% YoY, while sales of light commercial vehicles (LCVs) declined 7.8% YoY to 3,771 units during the month.

While the companys total domestic sales (PV+LCV+OEM) rose 0.4% YoY to 185,943 units, export sales, however, surged 88.3% YoY to 51,020 units, marking an all-time monthly high.

For the period from April to January of FY26, the company has registered total sales of 1,983,467 units, up 7.7% YoY.