PVR Inox Ltd drops for fifth straight session

PVR Inox Ltd is quoting at Rs 1320.15, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The stock tumbled 10.99% in last one year as compared to a 22.78% rally in NIFTY and a 6.3% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

PVR Inox Ltd fell for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1320.15, down 1.54% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is down around 1.03% on the day, quoting at 22415.1. The Sensex is at 73688.47, down 1.24%.PVR Inox Ltd has lost around 4.86% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Media index of which PVR Inox Ltd is a constituent, has eased around 3.97% in last one month and is currently quoting at 1862.95, down 0.83% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 2.73 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 6.82 lakh shares in last one month.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

The benchmark May futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1328.6, down 1.64% on the day. PVR Inox Ltd tumbled 10.99% in last one year as compared to a 22.78% rally in NIFTY and a 6.3% spurt in the Nifty Media index.

The PE of the stock is 0 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News