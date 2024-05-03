MRF consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 6349.36 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 16.28% to Rs 396.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 6349.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5841.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.66% to Rs 2081.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 25169.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23008.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

