MRF consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

MRF consolidated net profit rises 16.28% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 03 2024 | 1:50 PM IST
Sales rise 8.69% to Rs 6349.36 crore

Net profit of MRF rose 16.28% to Rs 396.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 340.64 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 8.69% to Rs 6349.36 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 5841.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 170.66% to Rs 2081.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 768.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 9.39% to Rs 25169.21 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 23008.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales6349.365841.72 9 25169.2123008.50 9 OPM %14.3614.61 -16.9010.38 - PBDT912.59830.86 10 4217.392322.76 82 PBT527.34501.23 5 2787.421069.72 161 NP396.10340.64 16 2081.22768.93 171

First Published: May 03 2024 | 1:42 PM IST

