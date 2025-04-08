Godrej Properties gains as booking value rises 7% YoY in Q4 FY25

Godrej Properties advanced 1.20% to Rs 1,949.20 after the company's booking value increased 7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,163 crore durng the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

The said growth was achieved through the sale of 3,703 homes with a total area of 7.52 million square feet.

Sales in Q4 FY25 were driven by strong demand in several key new project launches including Godrej Riverine in Noida, which achieved a booking value of over Rs 2,000 crore, Godrej Astra in Gurugram, which achieved a booking value of over Rs 1,000 crore, and Godrej Madison Avenue, in Hyderabad, which achieved a booking value of over Rs 1,000 crore.

In FY25, the realtors booking value jumped 31% YoY to Rs 29,444 crore. The said growth was achieved through the sale of 15,302 homes with a total area of 25.73 million sq. ft., a YoY volume growth of 29%.

NCR, MMR & Bengaluru contributed more than Rs 10,500 crore, Rs 8,000 crore and Rs 5,000 crore respectively to the booking value in FY25.

The company has achieved 109% of its annual guidance for booking value for FY25.

Gaurav Pandey, MD & CEO, Godrej Properties, said, We are delighted to have crossed INR 10,000 crore in sales bookings for the first time in Q4FY25. Our sales bookings over the last 3 years have compounded at an annual growth rate of 55%.

Our business development additions with a future booking value of Rs 26,450 crore in FY25 will ensure that we continue to have a strong launch pipeline in the years ahead. Furthermore, the equity capital of Rs 6,000 crore we raised through a QIP in December 2024 combined with the record operating cash flow we generated in FY25 will enable us to continue to invest for growth.

Also Read

Godrej Properties is a leading national real estate developer. It is a real estate arm of Godrej Group. The company currently operates in various cities and focuses on residential, commercial, and township development.

The companys consolidated net profit surged 161.2% to Rs 162.64 crore in Q3 FY25 as compared with Rs 62.27 crore in Q3 FY24. Net sales soared 193.2% to Rs 968.88 crore in Q3 FY25 as against 330.44 crore in Q3 FY24.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News