Market snaps 3-day losses; Nifty settles above 22,500; VIX drops 10.31%

The headline equity benchmarks ended with robust gains today, snapping a three-days declining streak. The Nifty ended above the 22,500 level. Despite global recession fears, potential US tariffs on Indian goods, and heavy selling in key stocks ahead of earnings season, Indian markets remained resilient. Investor optimism stems from expectations that India will face minimal impact amid global trade tensions.

All the sectoral indices on NSE ended in the green with media, PSU Bank and consumer durables shares gaining the most.

As per provisional closing, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, soared 1,089.18 points or 1.49% to 74,227.08. The Nifty 50 index climbed 374.25 points or 1.69%, to 22,535.85.

The broader market outperformed the frontline indices. The S&P BSE Mid-Cap index jumped 1.87% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index surged 2.18%.

Buyers outnumbered sellers. On the BSE, 3,092 shares rose and 872 shares fell. A total of 119 shares were unchanged.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, dropped 10.31% to 20.44.

Buzzing Index:

Also Read

The Nifty Media index jumped 4.72% to 1,497.45. The index slumped 6.79% in the past two consecutive trading sessions.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises (up 11.28%), Hathway Cable & Datacom (up 4.74%), PVR Inox (up 4.51%), Sun TV Network (up 4.33%), D B Corp (up 3.86%), Nazara Technologies (up 2.53%), Saregama India (up 2.27%), Network 18 Media & Investments (up 1.55%), Tips Music (up 0.64%) and Dish TV India (up 0.37%) advanced.

Stocks in Spotlight:

Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) added 1.20% after the company said that its total production jumped 23.51% to 88,701 units in the month of March 2025, compared with 71,814 units produced in the same period last year.

Titan Company rallied 3.17% after the companys standalone revenue jumped 25% year on year (YoY) in fourth quarter of FY25.

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) rose 1.93% after the company said that it has commenced operations at the Colombo West International Terminal (CWIT), located at the Port of Colombo.

Jio Financial Services jumped 5.29% after the companys NBFC subsidiary, Jio Finance, has introduced fully digital loan against securities (LAS) facility for its customers to leverage their investments. The customers can avail loans of up to Rs 1 crore in just 10 minutes through the JioFinance App, with interest rates starting at 9.99%.

Bharat Electronics (BEL) advanced 2.95% after the company said that it has signed a contract with Ministry of Defence valued at Rs 2,210 crore for supply of EW Suite for Mi 17 V5 Helicopters of Indian Air Force.

Lemon Tree Hotels gained 3.66% after the company announced that it has signed a license agreement viz. Lemon Tree Hotel, Darjeeling.

Godrej Properties rose 2.44% after the companys booking value increased 7% year on year (YoY) to Rs 10,163 crore durng the quarter ended 31st March 2025.

Bank of Maharashtra jumped 4.10% after the public sector bank reported that its gross advances jumped 17.84% to Rs 2,40,007 crore as of 31 March 2025, compared to Rs 2,03,664 crore as of 31 March 2024.

Keystone Realtors gained 3.88% after the company announced that its collections advanced 11.34% to Rs 746 crore in Q4 FY25, compared to Rs 670 crore recorded in Q4 FY24.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) jumped 6.29% after the company announced the signing of a significant Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA).

Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers (GRSE) rose 2.42% after the company entered into a non-binding memorandum of understanding (MoU) with SWAN Defence and Heavy Industries to enhance indigenous commercial shipbuilding capabilities.

Info Edge (India) rallied 3.72% after the company announced that its standalone billings surged 18.97% to Rs 983.8 crore in Q4 FY25, compared with Rs 826.9 crore in Q4 FY24.

Bajaj Healthcare added 1.92% after the company announced the acquisition of Genrx Pharmaceuticals (in liquidation) as a going concern, as per the sale certificate dated 04 April 2025 that has been issued by the Official Liquidator.

Poonawalla Fincorp gained 2.58% after the company announced the launch of its shopkeeper loan business.

Sobha surged 5.70% after the companys total sales value jumped 22.1% to Rs 1,835 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Rs 1,504 crore in Q4 FY24.

Arkade Developers soared 6.84% after the company announced that it has registered a development agreement for cluster redevelopment in Borivali West, Mumbai, with a gross development value (GDV) of approximately Rs 865 crore.

Refex Renewables & Infrastructure climbed 9.06% after the company announced that its wholly-owned subsidiary, Refex Green Power, has won a tender worth Rs 78.54 crore from Madurai City Municipal Corporation, Tamil Nadu.

P N Gadgil Jewellers advanced 2.04% after the companys consolidated revenue increased by 5.1% year on year in Q4 FY25.

Global Markets:

Dow Jones futures is up 773 points, indicating a rebound in the US stocks today.

European stocks advanced on Tuesday, reversing course from a four-day losing streak fueled by escalating global tariff tensions.

Most Asian shares ended higher, rebounding from previous sessions losses over U.S. President Donald Trumps tariff policy and threats of even higher levies against China.

The market jitters followed US President Donald Trumps fiery threat to slap a whopping 50% tariff on imports from Beijing. This came in response to Chinas own counterpunch: a 34% tit-for-tat tariff on US goods. Not to be outdone, Chinas Commerce Ministry doubled down on Tuesday, vowing to "fight to the end" and warning of further "countermeasures" if Washington follows through.

Even as the rhetoric escalated, Beijing struck a note of restraint. The Commerce Ministry reiterated that it still favored "dialogue" with the US, cautioning that in a trade war, "there are no winners."

The escalating tensions have left global investors rattled. Analysts are now openly worrying about the ripple effects on supply chains, trade routes, and overall economic stability. A full-blown trade war, they warn, could put global growth into a chokehold.

Over in the US, Wall Street had a rough ride Monday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average shed 0.9%, the S&P 500 dipped 0.2%, and the Nasdaq managed a modest 0.1% gainthanks in part to a late-session tech rebound.

President Trump, meanwhile, remained unmoved by the volatility, reiterating his administrations commitment to reciprocal tariffs, brushing off any talk of a pause.

Among the tech heavyweights, NVIDIA soared 3.5%, and Broadcom Inc. surged 5.4%. Amazon and Meta Platforms also clawed back losses. On the flip side, Apple slid 3.7%, and Tesla tumbled another 2.6%, adding to investor anxiety.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News