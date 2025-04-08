Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Transformers and Rectifiers spurts after strong Q4 numbers

Transformers and Rectifiers spurts after strong Q4 numbers

Last Updated : Apr 08 2025 | 4:50 PM IST
Transformers and Rectifiers (India) surged 4.98% to Rs 493.65 after the company's consolidated net profit surged 125% to Rs 94.17 crore on a 32% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 676.48 crore in Q4 March 2025 over Q4 March 2024.

On a consolidated basis, the company's net profit rose 62% and revenue from operations climbed 21% in Q4 March 2025 over Q3 December 2024.

Profit before tax and exceptional item stood at Rs 115.99 crore in Q4 FY25, up 107% year-on-year (YoY) and up 57% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). The company reported exceptional gain of Rs 3.24 crore in Q4 FY25.

EBITDA was at Rs 138.19 crore in Q4 FY25, up 90% year-on-year (YoY) and up 47% quarter-on-quarter (QoQ). EBITDA margin was reported at 20.22% in Q4 FY25, higher than 14.19% in Q4 FY24 and 16.50% in Q3 FY25.

The net profit soared 357% to Rs 216.58 crore on a 56% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 2019.38 crore in the year ended March 2025 (FY25) over the year ended March 2024 (FY24).

The company's consolidated net cash from operating activities stood at Rs 156.58 crore in FY25 as against Rs 29.16 crore in FY24.

As on 31 March 2025, the company's unexecuted order book stood at Rs 5,132 crore, while Q4FY25 order inflow was at Rs 2144 crore. Total FY25 order inflow was at Rs 4,504 crore. Meanwhile, inquiries under negotiation exceeded Rs 22,000 crore.

Chairman Jitendra Mamtora stated that the company is aiming to become a 100% backward integrated organization by Q1 of FY26-27.

Gujarat-based Transformers & Rectifiers (India) is engaged in manufacturing of transformers and reactors in India. It erves a wide range of sectors, including power generation, transmission and distribution, railways, renewable energy, infrastructure, industrial manufacturing, etc.

First Published: Apr 08 2025 | 4:35 PM IST

