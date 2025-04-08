Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Mazagon Dock gains as turnover climbs 14% YoY in FY25

Mazagon Dock gains as turnover climbs 14% YoY in FY25

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders added 1.66% to Rs 2,357.80 after the company's turnover jumped 13.83% to Rs 10,775.34 crore as of 31st March 2025 as against Rs 9,466.58 crore as of 31st March 2024.

Meanwhile, the companys board approved the appointment of Ruchir Agrawal, director (finance) as chief financial officer (CFO) of the company.

Further, the board declared 2nd interim dividend of Rs 3 per share of Rs 5 each fully paid up for FY25. The company has fixed Wednesday, 16 April 2025 as the record date. The payment of dividend shall be completed on or before 07 May 2025.

Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders is principally engaged in building and repairing ships, submarines, various types of vessels, and related engineering products for its customers.

The company's consolidated net profit surged 28.8% to Rs 807.04 crore on a 33.1% jump in revenue from operations to Rs 3,143.62 crore in Q3 FY25 over Q3 FY24.

