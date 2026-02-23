Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane

To develop residential project with estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 cr

Godrej Properties has entered into a joint development agreement to develop an ~ 18-acre land parcel in Thane, Mumbai. The land parcel is located in an established micro-market of Thane, with excellent connectivity to both existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Thane Wadala Metro and the Thane-Borivali twin-tube tunnel. The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crore.

