Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane

Godrej Properties inks joint development agreement for 18 acre land parcel in Thane

Image
Last Updated : Feb 23 2026 | 10:16 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

To develop residential project with estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 cr

Godrej Properties has entered into a joint development agreement to develop an ~ 18-acre land parcel in Thane, Mumbai. The land parcel is located in an established micro-market of Thane, with excellent connectivity to both existing and upcoming infrastructure, including the Thane Wadala Metro and the Thane-Borivali twin-tube tunnel. The proposed development will be a largely residential project with an estimated revenue potential of over Rs 7,500 crore.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Adani Ports rises after signing major MoU with NMDC, Brazil-based Vale

Morepen Lab secures multi-year order of Rs 825 cr under CDMO segment

RailTel Corp gains after bagging Rs 1,136-cr Maharashtra contract

Axis Bank gains after clarifying stake bid in CreditAccess Grameen

Dee Development Engineers jumps after bagging Rs 173 crore orders

First Published: Feb 23 2026 | 9:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story