Valiant Comm successfully evaluates Hardware-Based Network Isolation (Kill) Switch Equipment

Valiant Communications announced successful evaluation testing with the Indian Armed Forces (Classified) of its Hardware-Based Network Isolation (Kill) Switch Equipment, designed to provide a purpose-built, deterministic, hardware-enforced network separation for mission-critical operational environments.

The Valiant solution focuses on providing cyber resilience, secure segmentation and network isolation, with operational continuity in an event of a cyber incident.

Valiant cyber-security equipment validated the solution's ability to enforce immediate physical layer isolation of designated network links and zones, supporting emergency response actions during cyber incidents, insider-threat containment, or physical security events. Specific technical data, and operational procedures are not being disclosed due to security considerations.