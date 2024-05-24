Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.62%

Godrej Properties Ltd Falls 2.62%

Image
Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 10:04 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.39% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.95% rise in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd lost 2.62% today to trade at Rs 2739.15. The S&P BSE Realty Index index is down 0.69% to quote at 8022.27. The index is up 5.87 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Phoenix Mills Ltd decreased 1.83% and Oberoi Realty Ltd lost 0.5% on the day. The S&P BSE Realty Index index went up 114.83 % over last one year compared to the 21.69% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 7.39% over last one month compared to 5.87% gain in S&P BSE Realty Index index and 1.95% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 4159 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 36032 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 2925 on 17 May 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1326.1 on 25 May 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Godrej Properties Q4 PAT rises 14% YoY to Rs 471 cr

Sensex rises 97 pts; realty shares advance

Indices near flat line; realty shares decline

Broader mkt outperforms; realty shares in demand

Benchmarks trade with moderate gains; Realty shares rally

Kajal Synthetics &amp; Silk Mills reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.63 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Jay Shree Tea &amp; Industries reports consolidated net loss of Rs 15.03 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices edge higher; breadth strong

Vodafone Idea Ltd Spikes 3.63%

US Market tumbles as inflation woes weigh

Connect with us on WhatsApp

First Published: May 24 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story