Godrej Properties Ltd Spurts 2.18%

Godrej Properties Ltd rose 2.18% today to trade at Rs 2903.95. The BSE Realty index is up 0.88% to quote at 8481.05. The index is up 12.27 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Macrotech Developers Ltd increased 1.67% and Prestige Estates Projects Ltd added 0.75% on the day. The BSE Realty index went up 43.57 % over last one year compared to the 16.66% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 8.17% over last one month compared to 12.27% gain in BSE Realty index and 2.63% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 1572 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 31430 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3400 on 16 Jul 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1863.5 on 21 Dec 2023.

