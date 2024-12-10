Real Estate stocks edge higher

Real Estate stocks were trading in green, with the BSE Realty index increasing 52.37 points or 0.62% at 8459.34 at 09:41 IST.

Among the components of the BSE Realty index, Godrej Properties Ltd (up 1.51%), Phoenix Mills Ltd (up 1.37%),Macrotech Developers Ltd (up 1.11%),Mahindra Lifespace Developers Ltd (up 1.05%),Brigade Enterprises Ltd (up 0.88%), were the top gainers. Among the other gainers were DLF Ltd (up 0.72%), Prestige Estates Projects Ltd (up 0.5%), and Oberoi Realty Ltd (up 0.18%).

On the other hand, Sobha Ltd (down 1.13%), and Sunteck Realty Ltd (down 0.86%) turned lower.

At 09:41 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 52.75 or 0.09% at 57366.36.

The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 1.34 points or 0.01% at 16425.63.

The Nifty 50 index was up 16.65 points or 0.07% at 24635.65.

The BSE Sensex index was up 51.56 points or 0.06% at 81560.02.

On BSE,1778 shares were trading in green, 1318 were trading in red and 137 were unchanged.

