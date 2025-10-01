Godrej Properties Ltd Surges 1.92%

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 2.83% over last one month compared to 0.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX

Godrej Properties Ltd gained 1.92% today to trade at Rs 2008. The BSE Realty index is up 0.85% to quote at 6797.15. The index is down 0.54 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Prestige Estates Projects Ltd increased 1.5% and Oberoi Realty Ltd added 1.38% on the day. The BSE Realty index went down 20.71 % over last one year compared to the 4.68% fall in benchmark SENSEX.

Godrej Properties Ltd has added 2.83% over last one month compared to 0.54% fall in BSE Realty index and 0.05% drop in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 628 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 22692 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 3277.35 on 01 Oct 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 1869.5 on 07 Apr 2025.