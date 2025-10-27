Godrej Properties receives RERA approval for its upcoming Worli project

Godrej Properties announced that it has received the project registration certificate from the Maharashtra Real Estate Regulatory Authority (MahaRERA) for its upcoming residential development, Godrej Trilogy, located in Worli, Mumbai. This is part of a joint development to redevelop a prime land parcel in one of the city's most coveted neighbourhoods. The development will comprise of three towers to be developed on a ~2.63-acre plot. The gross estimated revenue potential of the total project is over Rs 10,000 crore.
Strategically located just off Dr. Annie Besant Road and adjoining the iconic Mahalaxmi Racecourse, the project offers unobstructed views of the Racecourse and the Arabian Sea. Designed to deliver an exclusive lifestyle, the residences will feature spacious homes with large private decks and thoughtfully curated amenities.
Currently, RERA approval has been obtained for two of the three proposed towers, comprising approximately 11 lakh square feet of saleable area in Phase 1. With approvals now in place, the first phase featuring towers named Seaturf and Seafront, will be launched in the current quarter, and is expected to contribute meaningfully to the company's residential portfolio in South Mumbai.
