Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 10:50 AM IST
Desco Infratech surged 5% to Rs 273 after the company announced that it has received new orders from Viviana Power Tech worth Rs 6.49 crore and Torrent Power worth Rs 14.45 lakh.

According to the companys exchange filing, the orders include the development of distribution infrastructure work for Package-05 (Roopnagar) to execute HT/LT infrastructure loss reduction works under the Reforms-Based and Results-Linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Punjab and HT cable laying using HDD technology in Gujarat.

The total value of the orders stands at Rs 6.64 crore, which will be executed as per the terms of the respective contracts.

The company clarified that neither its promoters nor any members of the promoter group have any interest in the awarding authority. It further confirmed that the transaction does not qualify as a related-party transaction under applicable regulations.

Desco Infratech is an infrastructure company focused on engineering, planning, & construction, particularly in city gas distribution, renewable energy, water, and power sectors.

On a full-year basis, the company's net profit surged 172.9% to Rs 9.06 crore on a 102.3% rise in revenue to Rs 59.45 crore in FY25 over FY24.

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:25 AM IST

