Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Desco Infratech surged 5% to Rs 273 after the company announced that it has received new orders from Viviana Power Tech worth Rs 6.49 crore and Torrent Power worth Rs 14.45 lakh.

According to the companys exchange filing, the orders include the development of distribution infrastructure work for Package-05 (Roopnagar) to execute HT/LT infrastructure loss reduction works under the Reforms-Based and Results-Linked, Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme (RDSS) in Punjab and HT cable laying using HDD technology in Gujarat.

The total value of the orders stands at Rs 6.64 crore, which will be executed as per the terms of the respective contracts.