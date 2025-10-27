Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 27 2025 | 11:04 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Sales rise 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 164.78% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales116.4646.75 149 OPM %29.5628.73 -PBDT36.3513.76 164 PBT36.2913.70 165 NP27.1410.25 165

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Desco Infratech rises after securing orders worth Rs 6.64-cr from Viviana Power Tech and Torrent Power

Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

Reserve Bank of India announces the auction of Government of India Treasury Bills

Blue Cloud Softech empaneled as 5G FWA system integrator across India

MCX launches monthly options contracts on MCX BULLDEX

First Published: Oct 27 2025 | 10:56 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story