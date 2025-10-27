Garuda Construction and Engineering standalone net profit rises 164.78% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore

Net profit of Garuda Construction and Engineering rose 164.78% to Rs 27.14 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 10.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 149.11% to Rs 116.46 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 46.75 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.116.4646.7529.5628.7336.3513.7636.2913.7027.1410.25

Powered by Capital Market - Live News