Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 599.15 points or 0.71% to 84,798.88. The Nifty 50 index added 167.80 points or 0.65% to 25,962.95.
In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.
The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,166 shares rose and 1,649 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.
Buzzing Index:
The Nifty Realty index added 1.46% to 954.60. The index rose 1.83% in the three consecutive trading session.
Sobha (up 2.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.32%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.18%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.91%) and Anant Raj (up 1.46%), DLF (up 1.43%), Godrej Properties (up 1.4%), Lodha Developers (up 1.21%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.54%) added.
Stocks in Spotlight:
IRCON International added 1.15% after the company announced that, in a joint venture with Finolex J-Power Systems, it has secured a turnkey works contract worth Rs 168.40 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co (MSETCL).
Supreme Petrochem declined 3.19% after the companys standalone net profit fell 46.6% to Rs 48.20 crore on 27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.
Coforge jumped 3.54% after it has reported an 18.4% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 375.8 crore on an 8.05% increase in revenue to Rs 3,985.7 crore in Q2 FY26 as compared with Q1 FY26.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
You’ve reached your limit of {{free_limit}} free articles this month.
Subscribe now for unlimited access.
Already subscribed? Log inSubscribe to read the full story →
Smart Quarterly
₹900
3 Months
₹300/Month
Smart Essential
₹2,700
1 Year
₹225/Month
Super Saver
₹3,900
2 Years
₹162/Month
Renews automatically, cancel anytime
Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans
Exclusive premium stories online
Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors
Complimentary Access to The New York Times
News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic
Business Standard Epaper
Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share
Curated Newsletters
Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox
Market Analysis & Investment Insights
In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor
Archives
Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997
Ad-free Reading
Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements
Seamless Access Across All Devices
Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app