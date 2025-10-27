Sensex, Nifty trades with significant gains; realty shares advance

The key equity benchmarks traded with major gains the in morning trade, as a softer-than-expected US inflation report reignited hopes of Federal Reserve rate cuts. The Nifty traded above the 25,950 mark. Realty shares extended gains for three consecutive trading session.

At 10:30 ST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, surged 599.15 points or 0.71% to 84,798.88. The Nifty 50 index added 167.80 points or 0.65% to 25,962.95.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index rose 0.68% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index added 0.35%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 2,166 shares rose and 1,649 shares fell. A total of 245 shares were unchanged.

Buzzing Index: The Nifty Realty index added 1.46% to 954.60. The index rose 1.83% in the three consecutive trading session. Sobha (up 2.54%), Prestige Estates Projects (up 2.32%), Oberoi Realty (up 2.18%), Brigade Enterprises (up 1.91%) and Anant Raj (up 1.46%), DLF (up 1.43%), Godrej Properties (up 1.4%), Lodha Developers (up 1.21%), Phoenix Mills (up 0.54%) added. Stocks in Spotlight: IRCON International added 1.15% after the company announced that, in a joint venture with Finolex J-Power Systems, it has secured a turnkey works contract worth Rs 168.40 crore from Maharashtra State Electricity Transmission Co (MSETCL). Supreme Petrochem declined 3.19% after the companys standalone net profit fell 46.6% to Rs 48.20 crore on 27% fall in revenue from operations to Rs 1,094.62 crore in Q2 FY26 over Q2 FY25.