Godrej Properties standalone net profit declines 93.65% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 86.09% to Rs 92.26 crore

Net profit of Godrej Properties declined 93.65% to Rs 13.10 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 206.30 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 86.09% to Rs 92.26 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 663.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.92.26663.47-442.25-6.0141.41187.4225.34178.0813.10206.30

Powered by Capital Market - Live News