NDR Auto Components consolidated net profit rises 24.37% in the September 2025 quarter

Net profit of NDR Auto Components rose 24.37% to Rs 14.85 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 14.77% to Rs 199.96 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 174.23 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.199.96174.2310.899.9624.6119.8719.6015.9014.8511.94

