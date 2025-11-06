Ola Electric Mobility reports consolidated net loss of Rs 418.00 crore in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 43.16% to Rs 690.00 crore

Net Loss of Ola Electric Mobility reported to Rs 418.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against net loss of Rs 495.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 43.16% to Rs 690.00 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 1214.00 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.690.001214.00-29.42-31.22-246.00-363.00-418.00-495.00-418.00-495.00

