Updater Services consolidated net profit declines 29.27% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.26% to Rs 729.34 crore

Net profit of Updater Services declined 29.27% to Rs 19.89 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 28.12 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 7.26% to Rs 729.34 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 679.99 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024.

