Godrej Properties updates on new property development

In Hoskote, Bengaluru

Godrej Properties (GPL), one of Indias leading real estate developers, today announced that it will develop a premium residential project on a strategically located 14-acre land parcel in Hoskote, East Bengaluru. The proposed development is expected to offer approximately 1.5 million square feet of saleable area with an estimated revenue potential of INR 1,500 crore.

Located approximately 5 km off NH-75, the location enjoys excellent connectivity to key nodes such as Budigere Cross, KR Puram, and the Whitefield micro-market. The area is also witnessing transformative infrastructure upgrades, improved arterial road networks, and the development of adjacent industrial and logistics zones. These improvements are expected to further elevate the appeal of Hoskote as a vibrant and well-connected urban hub, making it a compelling location for future-ready residential communities.