Aurobindo Pharma's US arm incorporates Cresedemo Pharma

Aurobindo Pharma said that its subsidiary, Aurobindo Pharma, USA has incorporated a new wholly owned subsidiary in USA by the name of Cresedemo Pharma LLC.

The purpose of incorporating this new entity is to expand the companys pharmaceutical products business in USA.

The company has subscribed to a share capital of $10,000 divided into 10,000 shares with a nominal value of $1 each.

Aurobindo Pharma is an integrated global pharmaceutical company headquartered in Hyderabad, India. The company develops, manufactures, and commercializes a wide range of generic pharmaceuticals, branded specialty pharmaceuticals and active pharmaceutical ingredients globally in over 150 countries.

The companys consolidated net profit fell 0.6% to Rs 903.47 crore despite a 11.9% jump in net sales to Rs 8,381.12 crore in Q4 FY25 over Q4 FY24.