K&R Rail Engineering reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.35 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Net Loss of K&R Rail Engineering reported to Rs 8.35 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net loss of Rs 7.78 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 56.85% to Rs 240.78 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 153.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 20.31% to Rs 6.20 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 7.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 5.13% to Rs 696.39 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 662.41 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.