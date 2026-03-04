Adani Ports records 16% YoY growth in Feb'26 cargo volumes

Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone (APSEZ) handled a total cargo of 42.5 MMT in February 2026, registering a 16% year-on-year (YoY) growth.

The increase was primarily driven by a 14% YoY rise in container volumes and a 15% YoY growth in dry cargo.

During the month, logistics rail volumes stood at 52,101 TEUs, up 3% YoY, while GPWIS volumes declined 8% YoY to 1.7 MMT.

For the year-to-date period ending February 2026, APSEZ handled 454.7 MMT of cargo, marking an 11% YoY increase, led by a robust 20% growth in container volumes. Logistics rail volumes during YTD February 2026 rose 10% YoY to 640,280 TEUs, whereas GPWIS volumes slipped 1% YoY to 19.7 MMT.