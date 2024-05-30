Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Goenka Business & Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Goenka Business &amp; Finance reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.00 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 30 2024 | 9:26 AM IST
Sales decline 39.84% to Rs 18.29 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.84% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.

For the full year,net profit rose 1464.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.45% to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales18.2930.40 -40 85.96248.83 -65 OPM %31.980.53 -16.973.99 - PBDT1.67-2.13 LP 3.410.07 4771 PBT1.67-2.14 LP 3.390.05 6680 NP1.00-1.57 LP 2.190.14 1464

First Published: May 30 2024 | 7:40 AM IST

