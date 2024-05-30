Sales decline 39.84% to Rs 18.29 croreNet profit of Goenka Business & Finance reported to Rs 1.00 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.84% to Rs 18.29 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 30.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 1464.29% to Rs 2.19 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 65.45% to Rs 85.96 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 248.83 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News