Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Image
Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales rise 32.64% to Rs 38.73 crore

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance rose 164.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 38.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales38.7329.20 33 OPM %11.0810.00 -PBDT0.930.43 116 PBT0.920.43 114 NP0.660.25 164

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

