Goenka Business & Finance standalone net profit rises 164.00% in the September 2024 quarter

Net profit of Goenka Business & Finance rose 164.00% to Rs 0.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.25 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 32.64% to Rs 38.73 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 29.20 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.38.7329.2011.0810.000.930.430.920.430.660.25

