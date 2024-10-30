IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023.

