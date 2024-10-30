Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

IIRM Holdings India standalone net profit rises 128.57% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 30 2024 | 9:07 AM IST
Sales rise 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore

Net profit of IIRM Holdings India rose 128.57% to Rs 0.16 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.07 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 12.90% to Rs 0.35 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.31 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales0.350.31 13 OPM %34.2919.35 -PBDT0.120.06 100 PBT0.120.06 100 NP0.160.07 129

First Published: Oct 30 2024 | 7:31 AM IST

