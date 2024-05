Thomas Cook (India) announced the launch of its Video KYC with paperless processes, to empower its retail customers. This transformative digital solution aims to bring customers ease and convenience, enabling seamless foreign exchange services from the comfort of their home.

The Video KYC is a simple 2-step process:

1. Visit www.thomascook.in: Choose your currency and select Video KYC with Home Delivery option.

2. Upload your documents and verify your identity on video call

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Post payment, Thomas Cook's Ghar pe Forex ensures smooth doorstep delivery in 2 hours!

Powered by Capital Market - Live News