GoI announces the sale of three dated securities for a notified amount of ₹30,000 crore

Last Updated : Apr 14 2025 | 1:04 PM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.79% Government Security 2031 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore, (ii) 6.98% GOI SGrB 2054 for a notified amount of ₹5,000 crore and (iii) 7.09% GS 2074 for a notified amount of ₹14,000. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on April 17, 2025 (Thursday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

First Published: Apr 14 2025 | 12:52 PM IST

