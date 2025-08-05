Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹25,000 crore

Last Updated : Aug 05 2025 | 10:32 AM IST
The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of (i) 6.28% Government Security 2032 for a notified amount of ₹11,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method and (ii) 7.09% Government Security 2074 for a notified amount of ₹14,000 crore (nominal) through price based auction using multiple price method. GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security mentioned above. The auctions will be conducted by the Reserve Bank of India, Mumbai Office, Fort, Mumbai on August 08, 2025 (Friday).

First Published: Aug 05 2025 | 10:15 AM IST

