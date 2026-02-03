Associate Sponsors

Co-sponsor

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

GoI announces the sale of two dated securities for a notified amount of ₹29,000 crore

Image
Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
LinkedIN IconFacebook Icon

The Government of India (GoI) has announced the sale (re-issue) of 6.68% Government Security 2040 for a notified amount of ₹16,000 crore and 6.90% Government Security 2065 for a notified amount of ₹13,000 crore. The auction will be conducted using multiple price method. Both competitive and non-competitive bids for the auction should be submitted in electronic format on the Reserve Bank of India Core Banking Solution (e-Kuber system) on February 06, 2026 (Friday). GoI will have the option to retain additional subscription up to ₹2,000 crore against each security.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

US-India agreement on trade deal: US to cut tariffs on India to 18%

Bajaj Auto gains after registering 25% YoY growth in Jan'26 auto sales

Bajaj Housing Finance gains as Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

Maruti Suzuki India gains as production rises 9% YoY in Jan' 26

Bajaj Housing Finance Q3 PAT rallies 21% YoY to Rs 665 cr

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story