US-India agreement on trade deal: US to cut tariffs on India to 18%

Last Updated : Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST
India and the US agreed to a trade deal under which Washington will bring down reciprocal tariff on Indian goods to 18 per cent from current 25 per cent, US President Donald Trump said on Monday after a phone conversation with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump claimed India will move forward to reduce "tariffs and non tariff barriers" against the US to zero. Modi said that when two large economies and the worlds largest democracies work together, it benefits our people and unlocks immense opportunities for mutually beneficial cooperation. President Trumps leadership is vital for global peace, stability, and prosperity. India fully supports his efforts for peace, Modi further stated.

First Published: Feb 03 2026 | 10:18 AM IST

